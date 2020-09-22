An annual walk and fundraiser to alleviate hunger will be virtual this year.
First Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church in Blair are hosting a virtual Crop Walk on Oct. 11.
To register, participants should go to crophungerwalk.org/blairne and select the virtual option. Donations can also be made at that website by clicking on donate. Donations can also be given to either church. Checks should be made out to CWS with “Blair Crop Hunger Walk” noted on the memo line.
“One of the benefits of Crop Walk is 25 percent of what is raised goes to the Washington County Food Pantry,” one of the organizers John Mark Nielsen said.
Church members are encouraging participants to walk on their own or as a team.
“We're hoping that parents and children see this as an opportunity to go out and do something,” Nielsen said.
There is no set route or distance. However, Nielsen said there are plenty of locations in Blair for participants to walk, including the loop at Black Elk-Neihardt Park; the trail beginning at Lions Park to the Blair Public Library and Technology Center, crossing the highway at Johansen Manor and following the trail along Cauble Creek to Nebraska Street and back to the park; and the California Bend Trail at Optimist Park.
The Crop Project began in 1947 when farmers were asked to donate food and seed crops to the hungry in post-World War II Europe and Asia, a program that later became known as the Christian Rural Overseas Program — CROP.
The first walk was held in 1969 in Bismarck, N.D.
