First United Methodist Church, 1656 Colfax St., Blair, will host a Drive By Cruise for Food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The church hopes to fill a trailer with food items for the Washington County Food Pantry. Cash donations or checks made out to Joseph's Coat will also be accepted.
Items currently needed include canned corn and green beans, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti and pasta noodles, hamburger/tuna helper, individual oatmeal packets, canned baked beans and mac and cheese.
Those wishing to donate should enter the north parking lot at 17th and Grant streets and exit east of the church at 17th and Colfax streets.
Those donating are asked to stay in their cars. People wearing masks and gloves will unload the donations from your trunk or as you hand them from your car. Wearing a mask is recommended.
