The Hain-Flynn American Legion Post 154 in Blair will have some much needed support with the organization of a newly-chartered Sons of the American Legion squadron.
On Monday, Chris Casey, Sons of the American Legion East Area vice commander, installed the squadron's officers and presented the group with its charter.
The Sons of the American Legion was founded nationally in 1932 to honor the service and sacrifice of Legionnaires. Members include men of all ages whose parents or grandparents served in the U.S. military and were eligible for American Legion membership.
Although Sons has its own membership, the organization is not a separate entity, rather, it is a program of the American Legion.
Only 10 members are needed to start a squadron. Blair had 29 memberships processed, Casey said.
Commander Rick Paulsen said the decision to start a squadron in Blair was due to the dwindling Legion membership.
“We wanted to spur some guys to join to help keep the Legion alive and vibrant and functioning,” Paulsen said. “The Sons fills that gap.”
Paulsen, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1975 to 1979, is a dual member of both the Sons and the Legion. But Casey said a majority of Sons members have not served.
“I know there is a lot in the Blair area that we're not reaching,” Casey said. “Just about everybody has a father, grandfather that served. If not, they possibly served themselves. We've got some work to do.”
Blair was one of five new squadrons chartered this year, helping the Nebraska detachment meet membership goals.
Casey said it was instrumental that this post started a Sons squadron to keep the post viable.
“We've found across the state, where these Legion posts that are in rural communities, they really are starting to die out,” he said. “Even if they still exist in membership, all of the things they used to do have really died out.”
Legions often host weekly dinners, fundraisers and are involved in community events.
“The Legion doesn't just exist to take care of just those within the Legion hall itself,” Casey said. “A big part of that is being out in the community, being leaders in the community. So a Sons group gives this Blair post, specifically, numbers and it gives them able-bodied numbers that can bring some of those projects back.”
Casey said the Sons is working to reinstate some of the events and activities it had done in the past.
They are also hoping to bring more awareness to the Legion.
“It's not an exclusive club,” Casey said. “People can come in and have dinner when there are dinners. The bar is open. The bar is not the sole purpose of the American Legion post by far, but it does help keep the lights on. The public can help us by coming to the post and supporting us financially, supporting us if they are a potential member.”
Casey, a seven-year member of the Sons in Benson, is a Blair resident and plans to transfer his membership to Blair. He expects there will be at least three other transfers.
