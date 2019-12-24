The Blair boys basketball team nearly reached the Cougar Classic Tournament championship game, but finished third Saturday at Omaha Gross Catholic High School.
Before overwhelming the hosts 57-22 Saturday, the Bears lost a tight, 45-43 game to the Boys Town Cowboys a day earlier.
Trailing 43-40, 6-foot-3 BHS junior Cade Ulven knocked down a deep 3-pointer to even the score with 18 seconds left in regulation. The shot forced the Cowboys' Jahad Hart and company to score or go to overtime.
Hart opted to shoot to win, making his way down into the lane and hitting the eventual game-winner with just 3.7 seconds left. Max Nickerson's half-court shot came up empty and Boys Town went through the handshake line with a two-point victory.
Hart finished with 12 points, while Ulven led coach Chris Whitwer's Bears squad with 11, including six on 3-pointers. Auggie Rasmussen and Sam Lawton added points apiece, while Kip Tupa had seven.
A day later, BHS beat Gross by 35. Another Ulven 3-pointer gave the Bears a 20-6 lead early during the second period. He finished with eight points, while Wyatt Ogle led the way with 11. Rasmussen scored eight and Lawton had nine.
The win pushed Blair's record to 2-5 after a 2-1 week with wins against Schuyler and the Cougars. The Bears' five losses are to teams with a combined record of 21-8.
Whitwer's team next plays 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Elkhorn Mount Michael in its first game of an Aurora holiday tournament.
