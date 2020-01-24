A more apt category of questions might not be found than one all about Blair at a trivia night hosted by the Blair Bear Backers, an organization that supports Blair Community Schools (BCS) athletics and activities.
"We always have a category about Blair in general, which includes the city of Blair, school trivia, sports trivia, all Blair answers," said Backers member Emily Petersen. "That one's always a fun one. People get a little competitive over that, and it brings out some nostalgia, memories."
The Blair Bear Backers will hold their fourth trivia night fundraiser Feb. 22 at St. Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Funds raised at the trivia night will go toward the Krantz Field press box project.
"All of our efforts this entire year, and at trivia night, are going toward the press box project," Petersen said.
A new press box will be constructed for Krantz Field through the project. Petersen said the group has raised just over $100,000 for the project that should be complete by the start of the next school year.
"We've had a lot of community support for this project," she said. "I think a lot of people realize that Krantz Field gets used by a lot of organizations and a lot of kids … A benefit for a lot of people."
The trivia night fundraiser will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a catered dinner. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m. In addition to the Blair category, trivia will include questions from six other categories created by the Backers.
Individual tickets are available for purchase as well as team tickets. Teams will consist of eight people. Tickets can be purchased at the BCS Administration Building, 1100 Deerfield Blvd. People can also inquire about tickets by emailing the Backers at blair.backers@gmail.com or calling Petersen at 402-533-0194.
"It's going to be awesome," Petersen said of the event.
