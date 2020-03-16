The Blair Barracudas swim team had its season come to a close prematurely last week with COVID-19 leading to the cancellation of three meets.
Saturday's YMCA State Swim Meet at Lincoln Southeast was called off Wednesday. Regional meets set for the following weekends in Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis were also canceled, leaving Blair with a Thursday practice, but no competition to practice for.
“All these meets being canceled at the end of this very long swim season is a huge disappointment to the swimmers,” coach Nick Lefeber said. “They worked so hard all season, dropping time.”
Twelve Barracudas had qualified for and were set to compete during the YMCA North Central Regional Championship in Iowa, while 18 were set for the Midwest Regional Swim Meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The qualifiers were: Henley Arbaugh, Kaydence Cihacek, Emilee Thayer-Menke, Jacob Hanson, Jane Busboom, Summer Cudmore, Allie Czapla, Emma Hernandez, Hannah Huenink, Bridget Kean, Kaiya Knauss, Aubrey Lefeber, Lillian Lefeber, Savannah Lukasiewicz, Lily Moore, Rachael Olson, Isabella Roche, Ryleigh Schroeter, Colin Busboom, Ethan Funk, Emmett Lefeber and Aaron Swanson.
The age range of Barracuda qualifiers was from 8 to 18 years old.
“We had them on taper so they would be at their best to perform above and beyond, and hopefully break records,” Lefeber said. “Now, with the season being cut short, the swimmers are faced with extreme disappointment.”
The Blair Swim Team completed its year Thursday with the aforementioned practice at the Blair Family YMCA before having an end-of-season party on Sunday. Lefeber coached the team alongside Skylar Tatreau.
