The Otte Blair Middle School (OBMS) and Blair High School marching bands had strong showings at the Applejack Festival parade Saturday in Nebraska City.
The OBMS band finished first ahead of Gretna, while the high school band was second to Waverly.
The Blair bands have participated in the annual festival for many years.
