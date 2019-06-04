The first four of 40 Blair Youth Softball Association (BYSA) Classic pool play games started just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Youth Sports Complex.
In total, five Blair and Arlington age 14 and younger and 16/18U teams threw first pitches on the first day of the three-day tournament. Pool play continued Saturday, and bracket champions were determined Sunday, but it all got started on a comfortable Friday night in Blair.
Flames open with 10-1 win
The Blair Flames began play in the 14-team 14U tournament field against the Elkhorn Edge.
The Flames jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Sophia Wrich stole home for the seventh run of her team's 10-1 victory. Amber Gochanour hammered a two-RBI double to the wall during the win, while Kalli Ulven earned the pitching victory in the circle.
Blair continued pool play Saturday against the Suburban Legends, the Keystone Cobras and the Fremont Force Black.
Blaze fall to Hitters Choice
Hitters Choice of Omaha bested the Blair Blaze 13-0 on Woodhouse Auto Family Field in both team's BYSA Classic opener.
The Blaze continued play in 14U Pool C on Saturday, facing off against the Lincoln Lightning Red and the Omaha Warriors.
Eagles earn 6-0 victory
In the last of the three Washington County 14U games to finish after starting at 6 p.m., the Arlington Eagles defeated Bennington 6-0.
The Eagles' strong defensive showing began in the first inning. The frame ended when Arlington caught Bennington trying to steal third base with Sydney Magnino applying the tag.
The Eagles continued Pool B play Saturday against the Elkhorn Edge, the Lightning 13s and a team from their home county — the Blair Rebelz.
Rebelz drop Classic opener
Before facing off against Arlington on Saturday, the 14U Rebelz competed against the Lightning 13s on Friday night. Blair pitcher Shalome Worthy got out of a first-inning jam with a strikeout, but the Lightning won 6-0.
The Rebelz faced Bennington and Arlington on Saturday.
Arlington earns 16/18U win
The Arlington Eagles' 16/18U BYSA Classic team bested the Elkhorn Edge 6-2 in their first matchup of the 12-team tournament.
The Eagles led 2-0 during the third inning before Hailey Brenn hit an RBI double off of the outfield wall. They then went ahead 4-0 before Johna Moural's 2-RBI knock gave her team their fifth and sixth runs of the contest.
Arlington continued pool play Saturday against the Fremont Avalanche and the Millard United 18U All-Stars before Sunday's bracket play. Full BYSA Classic results will be included a future Enterprise Media Group Sports section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.