Blair and Arlington teams competed last Friday and Saturday during the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
The BHS teams competed in Class B, while AHS competed in Class C competition.
The Eagles' cheer team earned Washington County's top finish, taking second in the tradition performance category. It scored 58.5 points, while first-place Broken Bow notched 59.5. One of the three judges had Arlington finishing first.
The AHS cheer team also took third place in the game day category behind first-place Lincoln Lutheran and second-place Omaha Concordia.
The Arlington dance squad, meanwhile, was fourth in jazz and fifth in the high kick category, notching scores of 83.2 and 79.53, respectively.
Blair's cheerleaders earned the Bears' top finish in Grand Island. They were fourth in Class B's non-tumbling category, finishing with a 76 score. Omaha Gross was first with an 89.8, but Norris and Bennington just edged BHS by three and 1.9 points.
The cheer squad was also seventh in the game day category won by Gross.
The Bears' dance team, meanwhile, competed in the pom category, finishing sixth in Class B. It scored 78.4 points, while first-place Omaha Skutt had 87.3.
