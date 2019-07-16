While Washington County's Junior American Legion baseball teams started postseason play, the Blair and Arlington Senior teams continued their regular seasons.
Blair broke its three-game losing streak and went 3-0 against Elkhorn, Ralston and Omaha Bryan.
Arlington, meanwhile, traveled to Pender and dropped games to its hosts and Wisner-Pilger/Dodge-Howells.
Blair breaks 3-game skid
The Post 154 Bears entered Wednesday's home game against Elkhorn 22-7, but on a three-game losing skid.
“It hurts, especially with how good we've been playing,” outfielder Caddon Keatts said. “Everybody has been swinging the bat real well and we just died in those three games. Nobody was producing anything.”
The Blair Seniors changed that at Vets Field, notching six first-inning runs and besting the Antlers 12-4 in just five innings. They'd go on to beat Ralston 6-5 Friday and Omaha Bryan 10-5 Saturday, too.
“It's definitely the bats,” Keatts said. “Coach Kevin (Rasmussen) spends a lot of time with us in the cage and he's just correcting everything he sees wrong. Even coach (Mills) Macek. He's been helping us.”
Keatts was at the forefront, pounding three hits — including a two-RBI double to the left field wall — against Elkhorn for four runs. Colin Quick and Max Nickerson added two more RBIs each, while catcher Aidan Mohr tallied his own on a second-inning sacrifice fly, making the score 9-0.
“We're trying to beat everybody by 10, 15,” Keatts said. “Those are fun. That means everybody is playing well, so that's what we're trying to do.”
The Bears didn't quite get a 10-run victory, but coach James Bilslend's team did get its 23rd victory of the season. Jason Stewart earned the “W” on the mound with five strikeouts, while both Auggie Rasmussen and Jacob Rodriguez added two more hits to Blair's hearty hit total — 14.
Against Ralston, Blair led 2-1 before the Rams scored four runs during the top of the seventh inning. That forced an immediate comeback from the Bears, who delivered the tying-run with Mohr in the batter's box.
An inning later — during the eighth — Post 154 earned a walk-off win.
Stewart led his team with two RBIs for the game, while Rasmussen, Quick, Gunnar Ogle and Mohr had one each.
Rasmussen then led the way Saturday again Bryan with three RBIs. The Bears evened the score at 5 during the fourth inning and won it with a run during the fifth and four more in the sixth.
Rodriguez added two RBIs, while AJ Bilslend notched three hits.
Blair's Treyton Jones (five innings) and Mohr (two) pitched the seven-inning game.
Eagles drop 2 in Pender
The Arlington Seniors went 0-2 in Saturday games at Pender. They lost to their hosts 8-4 and to Wisner-Pilger/Dodge-Howells 10-2.
“We competed well and were able to get our pitchers some work,” coach Tim Peterson said.
Ryan Arnett and Logan Kirk pitched against Pender, while Kirk, Sam Kubat and Alek Timm threw against Wisner-Pilger.
At the plate, Tanner Pittman, Arnett, Trevor Smailys, Kirk (2) and Timm notched hits against Pender.
Pittman and Tyson Nicola, meanwhile, scored runs against Wisner-Pilger.
The Eagles dropped to 11-9 with the losses.
