Sarah Byrne's husband, Tom, is a Blair police officer and member of the Army National Guard. His unit was put on alert Saturday and called up Sunday to support law enforcement in Omaha and Lincoln as protests took place this week throughout the area.
Sarah organized an event online to provide snacks for the officers.
"I thought there is nothing worse than being around tear gas and pepper balls all night and being hungry and being around it," she said. "When you're in that situation, it's hard to have snacks with you."
Sarah said she was in the National Guard for six years and had to eat MREs for two weeks when they went to help with Hurricane Gustav.
"You can only eat those for so many days," she said. "With this situation, they might not be able to get their own food.”
Sarah said when the National Guard is activated, there’s no way to know where they'll be or how long they're going to be there.
Sarah said the community donated three full picnic tables of drinks and snacks. She dropped them off at an activated unit of the Nebraska Army National Guard who distributed the items to law enforcement and other first responders.
Roland Wimpey and his family brought snacks to the drop-off location Sunday at Lions Park.
"We support the law enforcement, good people and we know a few of them around here," he said.
LuAnn Fuhlrodt and her daughter, Beth, also came with treats.
“These people are putting their lives on the line for our protection,” LuAnn said. “It's a great idea. I feel like we need to protect these guys.”
Sarah was grateful.
“Our community is amazing,” she said.
Donations can be dropped off at the Blair Police Department through June 10.
