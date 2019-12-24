The Blair Area Community Foundation (BACF) awarded $40,000 in grants to 18 organizations Thursday during a presentation at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
Recipients, grants and their uses are:
• Blair Area Chamber of Commerce: $1,000, video conferencing system and related supplies
• Blair Area Law Enforcement Trust: $2,100, police armor kits
• Blair Community Schools: $3,000, Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener and printer
• Blair FC: $2,000, sidewalk project at Blair Youth Sports Complex
• Blair TeamMates: $600, Nikon camera
• Blair Wrestling Club: $1,000, wrestling singlets
• Blair Youth Shooting Sports: $3,000, outdoor sports luminaire lights
• Blair Youth Softball Association: $3,000, field entrance gates
• Camp Fontanelle: $2,500, 60-foot slide to be used during summer camps and fall pumpkin patch/corn maze
• Fort Atkinson Foundation: $1,000, recreating of “Camp Recovery” outdoor display
• Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue: $2,500, surface water rescue equipment
• Fort Calhoun Splash Pad: $5,000, splash pad project
• Friends of the Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter: $500, appliances for animal shelter use
• Roots to Wings: $800, durable supplies for “Right to Work” program, including landscaper's cart, magnifying lamp, wood burning tool kit, tool bench and step ladder
• Veterans Tribute Plaza: $2,600, Plants for pollinator garden at Veterans Tribute Plaza
• Washington County Food Pantry: $2,400, building structural reinforcements to building
• Washington County Friends of the Fair: $5,000, updating domestic arts building
• Washington County Sheriff's Office: $2,000, automated external defibrillators
The grants, which were given as part of the Community Grant Program, were also supplemented by donors who have donor advised funds.
“It's all due to the people who have a passion for Washington County,” said Bob Coffey, director of development for the foundation.
Those receiving additional funds included the Blair Area Law Enforcement Trust, $2,100; Blair Community Schools, $1,900; Veterans Tribute Plaza, $1,000; Washington County Sheriff's Office, $4,000; and Good Shepherd Lutheran Community, $1,200 for the purchase of new wheelchairs.
Donations for the supplemented funds were given by Mick and Sandra Jensen, Walt and Pat Groves, Wyman and Laurie Nelson and Brad and Laura Taylor.
