The Blair Airport Authority will levy a slight increase from taxpayers for a total of $208,590 for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The board adopted its $1.58 million budget Tuesday following a public hearing at the Blair City Council Chambers.
The levy will increase from 2.9945 cents to 3.276 cents.
City Administrator Rod Storm, who also serves as the Blair Airport manager, said the principal items within the budget is normal operating expenses and revenues.
The airport has one project, a new access road, which is currently under construction. The new access will be south of the airport at County Road P38. That project is budgeted with federal funds, some of which will be paid for this fiscal year.
The new access road, which is part of an updated capital improvement program data sheet that was submitted to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics in 2019, is expected to be completed by mid October. The total cost of the project is $651,607.
PSC Construction Inc. of Blair was awarded the bid in April.
A taxi lane extension was recently completed.
