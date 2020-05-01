While Blair High School seniors will have to wait for a traditional graduation ceremony, one Blair resident is trying to bring some normalcy with a drive-through celebration and gifts for the graduates with an “Adopt A Senior” campaign.
Angie Swaney said she had seen similar campaigns promoted in other school districts on Facebook.
“I participated in a couple of those,” she said. “I thought there has to be something we could do to commemorate and celebrate Blair's seniors.”
Swaney is planning a drive-through graduation party May 17 — the originally planned graduation date — though a location has not yet been determined. The celebration would include a balloon archway and a location for parents to take photos of their graduate, while maintaining their social distance from others.
Swaney also plans to provide a gift bag for each senior. There are nearly 200 in the Class 2020.
“Just a little something to make up for the loss of all their special senior moments by trying to make a few fun memories,” Swaney said in a flyer posted to Facebook.
Swaney is seeking donations to purchase the gift bags. Donations can be sent through PayPal or Venmo. Swaney's email if angballz1701@yahoo.com. Swaney said she can also pick up donations. She can be reached at 402-427-4460.
“I'm hoping it all works out,” Swaney said.
Blair Community Schools is planning a traditional graduation ceremony Aug. 1.
