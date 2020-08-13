Join the naturalist to find out which critters have been visiting feeding stations at the Willow Lake Recreation Area near Woodbine.
Participants will use black lights and fluorescent powder to follow animal footprints.
There will be additional black lights and feeding stations along the trail compared to the same program held last summer, according to Connie Betts, Harrison County Conservation Naturalist, Public Relations Specialist.
“This is a great program for all ages,” Betts said. “There is no cost and the black lights are provided.”
To ensure social distancing, and keep staff and participants as safe as possible, there will be four hikes held over two nights.
The hike on Friday, Aug. 14, from 8-9 p.m. is planned for Western Harrison County families with children entering preschool through those in second grade, followed by a hike from 9-10 p.m. for Eastern Harrison County families with children entering third grade and older.
The first hike on Saturday, Aug. 15, scheduled from 8-9 p.m., is planned for families with younger children from the eastern half of the county, followed by the second hike from 9-10 p.m. for families with older children who live in the western half of the county.
Participants are asked to meet at the shower house in the third campground loop and attend only the hike that fits their family the best to reduce overcrowding.
Facemasks are encouraged, but not required, and participants are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer and bug spray.
The entire program may be canceled due to rain. Program and weather updates will be posted on Harrison County Conservation Facebook page or call 712-647-2785 ext. 22.
