Kaden Robert Hanson was born on May 12, at Fort Benning Hospital in Columbus, Ga. to United States Army Captain Jaime Oberg-Hanson and Captain Matthew Hanson of Phenix City, Ala.
Kaden weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces, and measured 20 inches at birth.
He was welcomed by grandparents Sue and Steve Oberg of Mapleton, and Miriam and Darwin Hanson of Villisca; great-grandparents Robert and Gloria Oberg of Wakefield, Neb.,
David and Anne Sextro of Sun City, Ariz.; the late Carol and LaVern Flikkema and Robert and Annabelle Hanson.
Congratulations can be mailed to 67 Lincolnshire Lane, Phenix City, Ala., 36870.
