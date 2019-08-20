There are an estimated 14 million birds living in captivity across the United States. A great majority of them are classified as parrots.
Parrots are beautiful birds that include the parakeets, cockatoos, macaws, lories and the true parrots. There are roughly 390 different species of these birds that make up the order Psittaciformes. They are found in most tropical and subtropical regions over most of the world.
Although there is great diversity among this group of birds, there are many similarities as well. For example, all parrots have strong curved beaks. They all have four toes on each foot with two projecting forward and two projecting backward. This feature enables them to perform great feats of climbing.
Most parrots eat fruit, buds, nuts, seeds, and some small creatures such as insects. They range in size from roughly 3.5 inches to over 40 inches and in weight from as little as 2.25 ounces up to 3.5 pounds. They tend to be long-lived birds with the members of some species living as long as 80 years.
Many parrots have been kept as pets and companions throughout history because they are intelligent, charismatic and colorful. Some birds can even imitate nonavian sounds including human speech.
For example, the male African gray parrot lives in the African tropical rain forest and is an uncanny mimic. This bird is considered the most accomplished user of human speech in the animal world.
Today, there are no native parrot species living in the United States. However, there are currently some 56 parrot species from tropical habitats living in the wild. These are populations that have been established by escaped pet parrots that have formed breeding colonies in the wild.
In various parts of the world, some parrot species are highly endangered. Currently, there is a ban on the sale of any wild-caught parrots. However, because the parrot is so popular, there is currently a large illegal trade in these special birds.
