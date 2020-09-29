Conditions at Pioneers Park on Thursday weren't what cross-country runners hope for.
“The heat and humidity took its toll on all runners, so times were a little slower than usual,” Blair coach Darren Harsin said. “But it was nice to run against some new teams and measure ourselves against primarily Class A schools.”
The Bears finished third out of nine teams on the girls' side and eighth out of 10 in the boys' standings. The girls were only defeated by Lincoln Southwest and Elkhorn.
Freshman Allie Czapla was the top BHS finisher, claiming a medal in 12th with a time of 21:29.1. She was just less than 15 seconds from the top 10 runners.
Hailey Amandus (21st), Cayli Penner (22nd), Mary Roskens (24th) and Chloe Schrick (25th) further pushed their team into third with top 25 finishes. Amandus clocked in at 22:00.1 after 5 kilometers, while Schrick finished in 22:18.3. Grace Galbraith and Sophia Baedke, meanwhile, added 42nd- and 46th-place finishes.
Harsin's boys squad was led by 26th-place Nolan Slominsky. He finished in 18:50.8, while Dawson Fricke earned 30th in 19:00.3 and Nick Wayman was 35th in 19:14.4.
Zac Keeling (39th), Mason Bell (44th) and Zyler Wyman (55th) also helped Blair's effort measure-up against their Class A opposition.
