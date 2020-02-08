The Blair wrestling team finished sixth Saturday during the Class B State Dual Championships at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
The Bears fell to Pierce in the first round of the eight-team tournament, rebounded with a win against Adams Central and then lost their fifth-place match to Central City, 39-30.
For the full story on the state dual tournament and more photos, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or come back to enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
BEARS STATE DUAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
Fifth-Place Match
Central City 39, Blair 30
120 pounds — Brandon Fye (Central City) over Shay Bailey (Blair), Fall 3:11
126: Dyson Kunz (CC) over Tyler Curtis (B), Fall 0:21
132: Brody Karls (B) over Johnny Scarlett (CC), Fall 1:36
138: Hank Frost (B) over Kane VonBonn (CC), Dec 7-1
145: Tanner Schneiderheinz (CC) over Dylan Berg (B), Dec 5-3
152: Bryce Sutton (CC) over Duncan Loges (B), Dec 4-2
160: Sam Moore (CC) over Treyton Jones (B), Fall 3:18
170: Jaramie Elton (CC) over Yoan Camejo (B), Dec 3-0
182: Braden Hanson (B) over Micah Loy (CC), Fall 1:05
195: Dexter Larsen (B) over Kyle Dittmer (CC), Fall 0:33
220: Lance Hume (B) over Nik Erickson (CC), Fall 0:41
285: Brady Soukup (B) over Gunner Bailey (CC), Dec 5-2
106: Drew Garfield (CC) over Luke Frost (B), Fall 2:40
113: Cole Kunz (CC) over Jesse Loges (B), Fall 4:25
Consolation Semifinals
Blair 40, Adams Central 22
113 pounds — Braiden Kort (Adams Central) over Luke Frost (Blair), Fall 0:58
120: Devon Ackles (AC) over Shay Bailey (B), Fall 2:26
126: Tyler Curtis (B) over Konnor Howard (AC), Fall 4:38
132: Brody Karls (B) over Kayleb Saurer (AC), Dec 6-5
138: Hank Frost (B) over Cameron Kort (AC), SV-1 2-0
145: Dylan Berg (B) over Jeret Frerichs (AC), Fall 5:29
152: Jackson Johnson (AC) over Duncan Loges (B), UTB 3-2
160: Treyton Jones (B) over Blake Bonifas (AC), Fall 1:59
170: Oaklyn Smith (AC) over Yoan Camejo (B), Dec 8-4
182: Braden Hanson (B) over Wyatt Janssen (AC), Fall 1:50
195: Dexter Larsen (B) over Sam Hemberger (AC), Maj 16-5
220: Lance Hume (B) over Jacob Deckert (AC), Dec 4-3
285: Brady Soukup (B) over Tyler Pavelka (AC), UTB 4-3
106: Tristen Obermiller (AC) over Jesse Loges (B), Maj 13-5
Quarterfinals
Pierce 36, Blair 35
106 pounds: Luke Frost (Blair) over Unknown (Unattached), Forf
113: Brock Bolling (Pierce) over Jesse Loges (B), Fall 3:03
120: Jayden Coulter (P) over Shay Bailey (B), Fall 1:13
126: Tyler Curtis (B) over Blake Bolling (P), Maj 18-7
132: Brody Karls (B) over Carter Jensen (P), Dec 4-3
138: Hank Frost (B) over Jeremiah Kruntorad (P), Maj 8-0
145: Michael Kruntorad (P) over Dylan Berg (B), Fall 2:27
152: Ashton Schweitzer (P) over Duncan Loges (B), Dec 1-0
160: Zander Schweitzer (P) over Treyton Jones (B), TF 18-3
170: Brett Tinker (P) over Yoan Camejo (B), Fall 5:42
182: Braden Hanson (B) over Tavin Koehler (P), Fall 0:22
195: Dexter Larsen (B) over Travis Jensen (P), Fall 0:55
220: Dylan Kuehler (P) over Lance Hume (B), Maj 13-4
285: Brady Soukup (B) over Unknown (Unattached), Forf
Source: Trackwrestling.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.