Blair's home wrestling triangular ended Tuesday with two dual wins, but also a hushed silent crowd.
In the last contested match of the night, Bears 170-pounder Trey Lewis suffered a gruesome-looking elbow injury against Wahoo's Cooper Hancock.
“Trey's been having a great year, senior year, and I was looking forward to the weekend and now he'll probably be sitting out,” Bears coach Erich Warner said. “He's made a lot of growth from last year, so you hate to see that at this point.”
Before Blair headed to the Flatwater Fracas tournament today, they bested both West Point-Beemer and Wahoo in duals Tuesday night. Though the Bears topped the Warriors 45-33 in the nightcap, they won just one of the six contested matches before Lewis' injury.
BHS' Landon Templar bested Sebastian Lausterer by 3-2 decision at 126 pounds, but, otherwise, Wahoo was dominant.
“We wrestled so good against West Point and then, not that we didn't wrestle good against Wahoo, but we probably didn't finish a few things because we were in a hurry,” Warner said. “We were kind of our own worst enemy at times.”
The coach also gave credit to Wahoo, which only lost due to seven open weight classes in its lineup. But it was still a unpleasant result after the Bears crushed West Point-Beemer 75-3.
Lewis, Braden Hanson, Dex Larsen, Brady Soukup, Josh Rogge, Duncan Loges and Treyton Jones all earned pins against the Cadets. It took Lewis just 45 seconds to notch his.
Templar (24-6 technical fall) and Dylan Berg (15-6 major decision) also tallied victories in the 72-point team win that preceded Wahoo's impressive showing on the BHS mat.
Warner admitted after the dual that “we are beat up a little bit,” but he still looked forward to preparing with his Bears for the two-day Flatwater Fracas, which begins today in Grand Island.
“We want go in as healthy as we can into Fracas and be ready to compete,” he said.
A few BHS wrestlers likely wanted to make up for their efforts against the Warriros in the lead-up.
