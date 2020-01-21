The Blair wrestling team took less than an hour to top Ashland-Greenwood 67-4 in Thursday's home dual.
The Bluejays sent just seven wrestlers out to face Bears and found little success. Six of those seven Ashland grapplers lost to coach Erich Warner's guys.
“We like it more when we have matches and we're getting scores that high,” BHS 220-pounder Lance Hume said. “But, with the byes, it still feels pretty good to be able to just go out there and totally dominate.”
Senior Hank Frost earned Blair's first contested win of the matchup, pinning the Bluejays' Shon Cote in just 60 seconds at 138 pounds. Three weight classes later, Treyton Jones, another senior, topped Brian Maguire by sudden victory, 4-2.
Next, Dex Larsen earned a 55-second pin at 195 pounds before Hume went three rounds with Jacob Ludwig at 220.
Hume and Ludwig stayed on their feet for the entire first round before the Blair wrestler went ahead 6-2 in the second. Ludwig earned an early escape before the Bear went to work, countering his opponent's shots and scoring his own points.
“I realized I was a little bit quicker than him,” Hume said. “Whenever he was coming in I just, kind of, had the reaction time to where I could get out of the way fast enough and work my stuff.”
A late reversal scored the BHS 220-pounder a 12-4 major decision — which put the Bears ahead 61-0.
“It feels really good to be able to go all three with these guys, especially when they're ranked wrestlers like that guy,” Hume said. “And have the conditioning to be able keep up with them and even win matches like that.”
Blair went 2-1 over the last three contested matches with Brady Soukup and Luke Frost earning decision wins of 7-1 and 5-3, respectively. Ashland earned its only win at 106 before the Bears rolled up their mats as 63-point victors.
Bears call off trip to Schuyler
With the prospects of poor driving conditions, BHS called off its Saturday trip to the Schuyler Invite on Friday night.
Instead, the Bears practiced.
David City Aquinas, meanwhile, won the Schuyler Invite with 223 team points to second-place Columbus Lakeview's 194.5.
