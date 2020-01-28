The Blair wrestling team finished just six points out of second place Saturday during the 17-team Plattsmouth Invitational.
Millard South dominated with 280.5 team points, but Grand Island Northwest and Harlan, Iowa, tied for second with 134. The fourth-place Bears tallied 128 team points with eight top-6 medalists.
Senior 160-pounder Treyton Jones led BHS with a runner-up finish to the champion Patriots' Blake Smith. Before that finals match, however, the Bear earned three pins, including one over 33-3 Zander Schweitzer of Pierce in the semifinals.
Hank Frost and Braden Hanson, meanwhile, earned third in their weight classes for coach Erich Warner. Frost went 3-1 at 138 pounds, losing only to unbeaten Millard South standout Tyler Antoniak in the semifinals. He then bested 22-5 Auburn wrestler Trenton Ford by a 6-0 decision in the third-place match.
Hansen improved to 24-9 overall at 182 pounds with a 2-1 mark at 182 pounds. The BHS grappler topped Fairbury's Domenic Hyson by 47-second pin in his final match of the day.
Brady Soukup (fourth at 285 pounds), Jesse Loges (fifth at 106), Tyler Curtis (fifth at 126), Dex Larsen (fifth at 195) and Lance Hume (sixth at 220) also placed for the Bears. Altogether, Warner's squad wrestled to a combined record of 26-18 in contested matches with 17 total pins. Jones and Curtis tallied three pins apiece, while Hanson, Hume, Larsen and Loges had two each.
JV Bears finish 2nd
Seven Blair wrestlers won their weight classes Friday as the Bears finished second to Lincoln High at Plattsmouth's junior varsity tournament.
Wyatt Tilson, Seth Raymond, Josh Rogge, Kaden Sears, Gabe Estes, Livai Opetaia and TJ Swaney were all unbeaten on the night. BHS earned 14 pins overall with Opetaia, Rogge and Swaney earning two apiece.
