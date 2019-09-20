The Blair Bears weren't done with their clubs Monday at River Wilds Golf Club.
All of their scorecards were turned in and counted, but there was a tie for third-place in the Blair Girls Golf Invitational.
“Yeah,” BHS coach Ross Udey told his team on the clubhouse deck. “You'll need your clubs.”
Lincoln Christian was first with 378 strokes, Nebraska City was second with 398 and Blair earned a 16-18 playoff hole win to take third over Columbus Scotus. Both teams finished their first 18 holes with 404 swings.
“They're all pretty close to each other, which is good,” Rachel Parks said of her teammates' final scores. “Everybody is improving.”
While the No. 1 Blair team took 404 swings, the second Blair lineup was 10th with 491. Parks led her squad with an 18-hole 97.
“I think I could have done better than how I did today,” she said. “But it wasn't terrible.”
The team-leader said she hit the ball into the sand twice on No. 2, but also that her drive on No. 9 was “a good drive.”
Second on the Blair squad was Kaia Stewart, who carded a 100. Anna Moore wrote down 102 strokes, while Ava Rech shot a 105 at River Wilds. Mallory Stirek's scorecard read 115 swings.
Elkhorn's Emily Karmazin had the low score of the day, finishing with a 79 — five less strokes than second place Taylor Van Ostrand of Lincoln Christian.
