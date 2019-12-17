Four Blair volleyball players were among those to receive recognition with the recent release of the All-Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC) teams.
Junior Emma Cada was the top Bear honoree for coach Brandi Nicholson. She earned All-EMC billing on the first team.
Blair, Bennington and Nebraska City all had one first-teamer, while the EMC champion Waverly Vikings had three — Annika Evans, Abigail Plouzek and Whitney Lauenstein.
Three Bears, meanwhile, earned honorable mention all-conference. Senior Katie Frazer — an Iowa Western Community College bowling recruit — junior Carley Damme and sophomore libero Megan McKeon made the list.
BHS was 5-23 in 2019 with wins against Ralston (4-26 overall), Nebraska City (8-21), Omaha Benson (3-26) and Niobrara/Verdigre (3-24). The Bears hadn't returned a single EMC honoree — Hannah Stogdill, Mikaela Dunke and Laura Dutton — from 2018, but have the opportunity to next fall with Cada, Damme and McKeon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.