The Blair volleyball team went 0-3 Saturday during the Columbus Classic.
The Bears started with a 25-7, 25-5 loss to Class C1 No. 7 Columbus Scotus. They lost two more from there, finishing eighth.
Coach Brandi Nicholson said BHS played a “really good” set against Class B No. 10 Beatrice, but fell 25-19.
“We had a lot of girls do good things today,” she added, noting defensive play by Megan McKeon, and kills by Katie Frazer and Carley Damme. Frazer, Schuyler Roewert, Damme, Emma Cada and Madyson Ray tallied blocks during the day of competition.
“We just couldn't get anything to string together for more than a few points,” Nicholson said.
Blair is 1-15 this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.