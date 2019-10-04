The Blair volleyball team lost Tuesday's home match to Omaha Mercy 25-15, 25-17, 25-19.
But the night wasn't just about volleyball, it was about the senior Bears and a “Pink Out” during the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“I thought it was a really good idea,” BHS senior Makenna Dirkschneider said. “It being a Senior Night and our last (regular season) home game, I thought it was really amazing that we could go all out with it.”
The Bears' senior players — Dirkschneider, Katie Frazer, Hannah Keatts, Madyson Ray, Schlueter, Emma Thoene and Dani Thompson — managers — Savannah Armendariz, Hayley Lewis and Genenien Smith — and their parents were honored before the match all while wearing pink, the official color of breast cancer awareness.
“It's making it not all about the seniors, it makes it about all one team,” senior setter McKenna Schlueter said. “That's our motto this year.”
After the seniors' recognition and player introductions, the Bears began the first set against Mercy with a 1-0 lead. Freshman Schuyler Roewert later tied the match at 5 with a kill, but the Monarch took first control from there, winning the race to 25 by 10.
Coach Brandi Nicholson's Blair squad may have played its best volleyball at the beginning of the second game, however. It led 6-5 and then 7-5 when Frazer earned, a middle hitter, found the floor with an attack. That lead reached 8-5 when Emma Cada beat a Mercy block and 9-5 when the Monarchs hit the ball into their side of the net.
“I think our communication was up at that point,” Schlueter said.
“We were communicating, moving our feet and just having fun out on the court,” Dirkschneider added. “That's one thing our team thrives on, just being able to have fun and communicating on the court. That's when we play our best. That's what I really hope to see us do going forward.”
Cada would add two more kills to get Blair to 12-10, but Mercy finished the match on a 15-5 run to go ahead 2-0.
The Bears were competitive during the third set, but lost, falling to 1-12 overall this season. They next compete Saturday at a Columbus Lakeview tournament.
