Blair High School will mark its annual homecoming celebration next week.
Activities kicked off Tuesday with spirit days. Dress up days include:
• Tuesday: Jersey Day
• Wednesday: Western Day
• Thursday: Hawaiian Day
• Friday: Spirit Day
School will dismiss at 2 p.m. Friday. The parade is expected to begin at 2:15 p.m. The parade will begin at the high school, travel west on Park Street before turning on 16th Street and returning on Jackson Street. The parade ends at Krantz Field for the pep rally.
The football game kicks off at 7 p.m. against York.
The coronation will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Blair High School auditorium, followed by the dance in the high school gym.
Members of this year's homecoming court are Hannah Hicks, Sophia Grantham, Destinea Fuhlrodt, Maydson Ray, Emma Thoene, Sidney Wick, Aiden Klanderud, Cameron Gayer, Gavin Acker, Sam Lueders, Luke Mathiesen and Colin Quick.
