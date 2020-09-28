Blair High School is celebrating its annual homecoming week, but with some noticeable changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no dance and royalty will be crowned during the pep rally Friday. Even the theme relates to pandemic.
Activities for the “Maskerade” homecoming kicked off Monday with spirit days. Dress up days include:
• Monday: PJ Day
• Tuesday: Jersey and Crazy Hat Day
• Wednesday: Decades Day
• Thursday: Movie Character Day
• Friday: Blair Wear Day
School will dismiss at 2 p.m. Friday. The parade is expected to begin at 2:15 p.m. at the high school, travel west on Park Street before turning on 16th Street and returning on Jackson Street. The parade ends at Krantz Field for the pep rally.
The king and queen candidates will be introduced and the king and queen will be announced at the pep rally and during halftime of the football game, which is 7 p.m. against Omaha Roncalli.
BHS will not host a coronation or dance.
Members of this year's homecoming court are: queen candidates Kylie Quick, Carley Damme, Grace Galbraith, Hallie Lewis, Addison Wolff and Emma Cada; king candidates Dexter Larsen, Wesley Gunderson, Nathan Hiykel, Lance Hume, Morgan Rump and Leo Clarke.
