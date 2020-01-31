BHS One act plays
Neva Mae Albrecht, left, Kendra Loseke, Shyann Harms and Olivia Nelson rehearse a scene from their one-act play "12 Incompetent Men (And Women!)" on Tuesday at Blair High School.

 Joe Burns

From her seat in the front of the Blair High School choir room, Morgan Thompson watched as the cast of “12 Incompetent Men (And Women!)” rehearsed a scene Tuesday afternoon.

“Trying to display what I'm looking for without doing it so I can let people make their own acting decisions (has been a challenge),” she said.

Thompson is one of six student directors guiding four one-act plays — three comedies and one murder/mystery — for upcoming performances at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 and 20 in the BHS cafeteria.

“It's a little more intimate. Nicer for the one-acts,” BHS theater director Victoria McNamara said.

This year's one-act performances will be part of a dessert theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Reservations can be made by emailing bhsdramaboxoffice@gmail.com. All tickets will be paid for at the door.

Students will also perform “The Mustache,” “Abra Cadaver,” “The Least Offensive Play in the Whole Darn World” and a scene from the All-State play, “Love, Death and the Prom.”

BHS One act plays
Adam Brehm and Emilie Rothanzl rehearse a scene from "Abra Cadaver" on Tuesday at Blair High School.

Blair students participated in the Nebraska Thespian Festival and performed their 10-minute scene from the vignette play in the first week of January.

Students chose which one-act play they wanted to direct and cast their actors.

“It was very difficult casting, but I think we made a good decision,” said Zoe Neef, who is directing “Abra Cadaver” with Kristen Swets.

“It was stressful, but we got together and we knew what we wanted,” Swets added. “Once we saw people, we know that's the person we need.”

Neef and Swets, both seniors, wanted to work with underclassmen and help them improve.

“I felt like underclassmen don't get as much experience as the upperclassmen so we tried to fill most of our roles with underclassmen so they could have the experience,” Swets said. “They have really grown and they know what to do when they audition for the spring play.”

BHS One act plays
Kendra Loseke, Shyann Harms, Lizzy Flynn and Olivia Nelson rehearse a scene Tuesday at Blair High School.

Thompson, a junior who is co-directing with classmate Nathan Hiykel, wanted a large cast.

“We wanted something that was very ensemble based piece,” she said. “This show is 12 people on stage the whole time, one continuous scene and everyone is moving. We thought that would be a really cool thing to try to do.”

For some, this is their first time directing.

“I never knew what the director was thinking in their head and now it's cool to be on the other side of the coin to know the struggles of casting, blocking and all this other stuff,” said senior Collin Moffatt, who is directing “The Least Offensive Play in the Whole Darn World.”

Directing has posed challenges, too.

“It's hard because I have my own way of how I would want to play the scene because in my head I would do it this way and this way,” Moffatt said. “But I'm working with someone who isn't in my head. It's hard to get them to do what I want them to do in just telling them to do it.”

BHS One act plays
Chase Jensen, Adam Brehm and Kendra Loseke rehearse a scene from "The Moustache" on Tuesday at Blair High School.

Cameron Gayer, who is directing “The Mustache,” agreed. But, he said, the payoff will be the performances.

“I'm just really excited to see my actors perform and show what they've got to everyone and strut their stuff,” he said.

While McNamara watches rehearsals, she only gives advice if the student directors ask for it.

BHS One act plays
Gabe Goeken and Dawson Fischer rehearse a scene from "The Least Offensive Play in the Whole Darn World" as Evelyn Rothanzl, Kym Dykstra, Trevor Anderson and Victoria Harrington watch Tuesday at Blair High School.

“I pop in on rehearsals. I walk around as they're going. I'll sit in on rehearsals for a few minutes,” she said. “Really, I opened it up to them. I said if you have questions and you want me to stop by and watch your rehearsal I'll absolutely stop in and give you help if you need it, but this is your thing. It's a lot on them.”

BHS student directed one-act cast and crew lists

“The Mustache”

Director: Cameron Gayer

Stage manager: Bailey Steadman

Phil: Adam Brehm

Linda: Kendra Loseke

Earnest: Micah Johnson

Narrator: Bre Matzen

Reporter No. 1: Polina Nosova

Reporter No. 2: Dawson Fischer

Reporter No. 3: Michaela Diehm

The Mustache: Chase Jensen

“12 Incompetent Men (and Women!)”

Directors: Nathan Hiykel and Morgan Thompson

Stage manager: Neva Mae Albrecht

Foreman: Kendra Loseke

No. 2: Shyann Harms

No. 3: Olivia Nelson

No. 4: Victoria Harrington

No. 5: Spencer Trimpe

No. 6: Lizzy Flynn

No. 7: Emilie Rothanzl

No. 8: Evie Storjohann

No. 9: Michaela Diehm

No. 10: Chase Jensen

No. 11: Evelyn Rothanzl

No. 12: Gloria Amadoro

“Abra Cadaver”

Directors: Kristen Swets and Zoe Neef

Stage manager: Jessica Bershon

Christine: Emilie Rothanzl

Marie: Evie Storjohann

Jack: Adam Brehm

Charlie: Trevor Anerson

Sid: Katelyn Crawford

“The Least Offensive Play in the Whole Darn World”

Director: Collin Moffatt

Stage manager: Kym Dykstra

Tom: Cayden Otte

Shelly: Bre Matzen

Tybalt: Adam Brehm

Dennis/Abraham: Dawson Fischer

Warren/Lingk: Gabe Goeken

Romeo/Mark: Trevor Anderson

Mercutio/Williamson: Spencer Trimpe

Roma/Female opera singer: Evelyn Rothanzl

Benvolio/Roger: Sam Lager

Page/Jason: Carter Lau

Medea: Victoria Harrington

Harper/Frankie: Katelyn Crawford

