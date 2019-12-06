Two Blair High School sophomores are learning how to be future leaders.
Luke Ladwig and Caitlyn Haggstrom were chosen for Youth Leadership Omaha, an interactive leadership development program which informs, motivates and increases the awareness of selected high school sophomores through issue-oriented seminars and interaction with community decision-makers, according to information on Creighton University's website.
The program, which mirrors the Leadership Omaha program offered through the Greater Omaha Chamber, is led by a team of Heider College of Business students at Creighton who are studying leadership.
Ladwig and Haggstrom were selected from 157 students in the Omaha metro area following an application and interview process. Eighty-five students were interviewed and only 40 were selected.
“I thought it could be a fun experience to get to see some new opportunities and meet some new people,” Ladwig said of his reason for applying.
The program began in October and features day-long seminars once a month through April. Seminars focus on justice and government; health and human services; business, technology and education; Omaha growth and development; and media and arts.
During their first seminar, the students visited the Douglas County Jail, which Haggstrom called “eye-opening.”
Both students said they hope the program will help them grow their leadership skills.
“I want to learn how I can use leadership skills and put them toward my community,” Haggstrom said. “I just want to meet new people.”
Ladwig is the son of Dave and Danielle Ladwig. Haggstrom is the daughter of Jennifer and Heath Reyzlik.
