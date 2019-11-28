Five Blair softball players were recently honored for their efforts with Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC) All-Conference recognition.
Two of those Bears, seniors Tory Villotta and Samantha MacDonald, were first-team All-EMC. Villotta, a pitcher, led coach Jennifer Fangmeier's team in the pitching circle before recently signing to play college softball at Southwest Minnesota State University. She was also a Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star all-state honorable mention recipient.
MacDonald, meanwhile, started at third-base for BHS, earning Class B honorable mention from the World-Herald. She was home run threat, who recently signed with the Briar Cliff Chargers.
Three more Bears earned honorable mention from the EMC. Senior Lina Scott and junior Hannah Koch were starting outfielders, while senior Lyndsay Rahlfs played second base. All three also were home run threats at the plate. Scott is set to play for the College of Saint Mary at the next level.
Elkhorn had five first-team EMC selections after going 6-0 in league play. Blair was 2-4, but like the rest of the conference, was unable to battle for a EMC tournament title after it was canceled due to weather this fall.
