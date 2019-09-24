The Blair softball team ended a busy, five-game week with a 1-1 Saturday showing against top competition at an Elkhorn triangular.
The Bears (7-9 overall) earned a come-from-behind 7-6 win against 12-6 Malcolm before dropping a tight, 2-0 game to the 18-3 Antlers. Two nights earlier, they lost a 10-1 game at Waverly.
To beat the Clippers, coach Jennifer Fangmeier's squad score four runs during the top of the sixth inning. BHS was outhit 9-8, but committed four less errors with zero.
Samantha MacDonald led the Bears' offense against Malcolm, tallying two hits and two RBIs. Tory Villotta earned the pitching victory, striking out seven batters. She threw 25 first-pitch strikes.
Tessa Villotta and Hannah Koch both had three quality at-bats.
Against Elkhorn, Blair was held to just four hits, but it surrendered just seven. The Antlers scored a run during the first and then fifth inning for their 18th win of the season.
Waverly, meanwhile, handed the Bears their eighth loss of the season Thursday night. The Vikings beat the Bears 10-1 in five innings at home, outhitting coach Fangmeier's team 10-5.
Villotta struck out two batters from the pitching circle. Defensively, the Bears didn't commit a single error.
