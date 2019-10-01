After a 1-3 start against top Class B competition, the Blair football team started Friday's 57-21 home win against South Sioux City with a new look.
Standout junior running back Dex Larson took direct snaps from center Aidan Mohr, showing off his skills on the ground, but also throwing the ball as a quarterback. The result was a 35-yard touchdown pass to Braden Hanson — aided by a key block from Jacob Chavez — but also just a 7-7 tie against the 1-4 Cardinals.
Blair's four-game starting quarterback, Jason Stewart made his way out onto the field with 2:14 left in the first quarter. His first three pass attempts went for three second-quarter touchdowns.
Stewart connected with Chavez for a 21-yard score, Colin Quick for a 33-yarder and Gavin Acker for 13 yards and a 28-7 lead.
Larsen capped the first half with a 61-yard touchdown run, sending his Bears into halftime with a 28-point advantage.
“We had a pretty solid week of practice,” BHS coach Bryan Soukup said. “The players were focused and ready to get started with district play.”
Not to be outdone by the first-half play of the Bears' offense and defense, junior Nolan Osterhaus made the play of the game on special teams. The extra-point kicker also returns kicks, and after South Sioux City cut the Bears' lead to 35-14, he notched his football program's first special teams touchdown since current Nebraska Cornhusker Ethan Cox scored one in 2014.
Osterhaus returned the ball the length of the field during the third quarter, weaving through Cardinal arm tackles and making cuts into the open field when necessary. As South Sioux City defenders picked themselves up off of the grass, so, too, did a referee after he tumbled during the highlight play.
“After not being able to play against Norris, it was nice having (Osterhaus) back and he played a solid game for us,” Soukup said.
Blair sophomore Livai Opetaia added a 60-yard touchdown run and senior Jakob Meggison returned an interception for a score to push the Bears' point total to 57 — one more than their season total through four games. Meggison broke a few more Cardinal arm tackles on his 60-yarder as BHS improved to 2-3.
“Our overall effort and execution was pretty solid this week,” Soukup said. “We’re getting better.”
Blair hosts another district foe, Schuyler, on Friday at Krantz Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.