Alec Wick is the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men's Cross-Country Runner of the Week for a fifth time this season.
The junior Doane Tiger, and Blair graduate, received the most recent of his five honors Wednesday after finishing sixth Oct. 26 at the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield, Kan. He finished the race in 25:25.3, just 1:02 behind first-place Dennis Kiptoo of Wayland Baptist.
Wick's fifth GPAC weekly honor of the season ties him with Doane alum Marissa DeWispelare, who is the only other Tiger to receive the conference honor five times.
Two more Blair runners competed for Doane in Winfield. RJ Matney, a Blair native who went to Omaha Roncalli, and Evan Wick, Alec's brother, were 25th and 28th, respectively, during the Classic.
The Tigers compete in the GPAC Championships on Saturday in South Sioux City before the NAIA National Championships on Nov. 22.
