Madyson Ray capped her junior track and field season with her first state qualification.
“It boosted my confidence,” the Blair senior said Tuesday. “Made me work harder.”
She'll end her senior year this spring with a move to Fremont's Midland University in her future.
“It's a small college, it's close to home, it offers an education program and they're offering me a great opportunity to keep running track in college,” Ray said.
The Bear made the move official Tuesday, signing her letter of intent to become a member of the Warriors' track and field program. Coach Daniel Gerber was in attendance to celebrate at Blair High School.
“My goal is just to get better every day,” Ray said.
The hurdler had her best season last spring. She qualified for the state meet at Omaha Burke with a 17.13-second time in the 100-meter hurdles, while also earning a spot in the 300s.
Now, Ray's found a new home for her sport at Midland. Gerber became the Warriors' head coach in 2018 after starting with the program in 2014.
The coach's 2020 roster includes four sophomore hurdlers — Jericha Fox of Utah, Alyssa Smith of Papillion-La Vista South, Iowan Kennedy Walther and Cienna Womack of Temple, Texas. Ray would be the 14th Nebraskan on the squad if she started today.
Before the Blair senior becomes a Warrior, however, she'll finish her final basketball season and her final BHS track season under coach Darren Harsin this spring. The multi-sport athlete also played volleyball in Bears purple.
