Max Nickerson is a future Morningside Mustang baseball player.
The Blair High School senior signed with the Sioux City, Iowa, college Thursday just before his final prep basketball season is set to begin in the coming weeks. The multi-sport athlete will play his senior season on the diamond next spring.
Nickerson, a right-handed pitcher, was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA during his most recent high school baseball season. During the 2019 Senior Legion summer campaign, his workload increased as the Post 154 Bears finished 29-9.
Morningside, meanwhile, was 26-19 last season. The Mustangs were 14-13 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and have eight players from Nebraska on their 2020 roster.
The NAIA team is coached by Adam Boeve, who joined Nickerson, his folks and Blair Legion assistant coach Lance Hansen to celebrate the Blair Bears' signing.
