Blair senior Ashlyn McMillen remembers fondly starting her softball career as a fourth-grader.
As expected, the catcher is lightyears better now than she was then.
“It started off kind of rough as far as trying to figure out how to play,” McMillen said Wednesday at BHS. “It progressively got better. My dad has coached me through the whole time, so it's helped to have somebody there.”
The former Bear will now become a Morningside College Mustang after signing her national letter of intent. She said she's “extremely excited” about the opportunity to join a program that finished 31-11 with a No. 24 NAIA ranking last season.
“Coach Sitzmann,” McMillen said when asked what led her to the Sioux City, Iowa, school. “Every time we saw her she was very nice and welcoming. She felt very motherly and her program is just like a home away from home.”
Jessica Jones-Sitzmann has led the the Mustangs for more than 20 years and is the winningest coach in Morningside athletics history. Her 2020 roster has 14 Nebraska talents on it, including Herman native Carson Cameron, a Tekamah-Herman graduate.
“They are a big family being a small campus,” McMillen said. “Very excited about that.”
Softball has long been apart of the senior's life and, thanks to her signing, it will continue to be at Morningside. She has a simple goal for when she moves to Sioux City to play for the Mustangs.
“Just do my best,” McMillen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.