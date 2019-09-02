The BSDN Live microphone caught the reactions in the press box.
Blair quarterback Jason Stewart handled the shotgun snap, took a few short steps — back and slightly to the right — and fired the ball in Gavin Acker's direction. The senior captain made the catch and the sounds of celebration could be heard.
The Class B No. 5 Bears football team battled back from a 14-0 deficit to defeat Plattsmouth 21-14 in a season-opening overtime game on the Blue Devils' home field. The touchdown pass from Stewart to Acker decided it.
“Bears win! Bears win! Bears win!” BSDN announcer Shane Morris shouted when Plattsmouth's retort, a pass to the back corner of the end zone, was batted away at the game's conclusion.
The Blue Devils led by two touchdowns when the fourth quarter began. Needing its first and second scores of the season to keep itself in the game, Blair found the right combination.
First, a pass from Stewart to Nolan Osterhaus set the Bears up with a first down at the Plattsmouth 11-yard line. Coach Bryan Soukup's team ran up to the new line of scrimmage, checking their playbook wristbands for the call — a handoff to junior Dex Larson.
The running back wearing No. 6 took ball up the middle of the field before bouncing the play out to the right, using his receivers' blocks to get into the endzone.
Now trailing just 14-7, BHS started its next scoring drive from the 8-yard line with 5:39 left in the game. Two Acker first down catches led up to a middle screen Larson turned into big yards.
Then, facing a fourth down at the Plattsmouth 29, the Bears got it when the Blue Devils jumped offsides.
So, Stewart went back to his winning combination. He found Osterhaus for another first down pass — this time down to the 10-yard line — before Larson converted another handoff into another touchdown run.
Osterhaus' extra-point kick tied the game at 14 with 1:44 remaining. Plattsmouth threatened, but Acker picked off a throw to send the game to overtime where he caught one more football.
The Blue Devils had their own shot to tie the game during the extra period, but Blair tackles by Spencer Galbraith and Colin Quick, and two incompletions, ended the opener in the Bears' favor. They host Class No. 9 York in Friday's homecoming game.
