Despite losing nearly two weeks of preseason practice to a COVID-19 quarantine, the Blair volleyball team held late leads during the first and third sets of Thursday's season opener at 5-2 Plattsmouth.
The Bears led 23-18 during the first and 22-20 in the third, but lost the 3-0 match to the Blue Devils 25-23, 25-12 and 25-22.
“They did really well for having two weeks off and only six practices before the game,” BHS coach Brandi Nicholson said.
Blair started fast, scoring a 6-1 lead to begin its season. Senior Carley Damme beat a Plattsmouth block for a 2-0 advantage before Schuyler Rowert's kill pushed the Bears ahead 4-1. Back-to-back Damme aces increased that lead to five before the Devils gathered themselves.
Still, BHS led 21-18 late in the first set on two more aces by Emma Cada. The senior's kill to the back corner of Plattsmouth's side put the Bears ahead even further, 23-18.
“We had lots of girls do really good things,” Nicholson said. “Cada stands out for hitting, but what helped us most in the sets we won was our blocking. We have been working really hard on it at practice and they were getting good blocks.”
Unfortunately for the coach's squad, the Devils responded with a 7-0 run to win set No. 1. They then went onto lead a dominant second 10-2 before Blair bounced back with a solid showing in the third.
The Bears took a 21-20 lead on Roewert's kill, but Plattsmouth celebrated a 25-22 win to close out the match.
In the end, Nicholson credited her team for its effort after a tough preseason. She acknowledged BHS' Grace Wibbels for getting her teammates involved with her passing as well as Joslyn Policky for her work at the net.
The Bears next play tonight at home against Waverly. The varsity match begins at 7.
