The cancellation of her senior season hit Gabriella Leonard hard.
“I was expecting so many things from this year,” she said Thursday.
The Blair Bear couldn't accept her soccer career ending without a suitable conclusion.
“I wasn't ready to say goodbye,” she said.
So, Leonard recently verbally committed to join the Midland University women's soccer team, she confirmed. The Bear initiated contact with the Warriors of Fremont last month after they'd originally recruited her as a junior. Since there was a roster opening, she committed to it and expects to officially sign with the program soon.
“It makes me motivated,” Leonard said.
The BHS senior started playing soccer at 3 years old in 2005. Her first memory of the game involves her father diagnosing a corner kick by the opposing team and her squad charging the ball, earning possession.
By freshman year, Leonard started to take the game more seriously, learning those traits from her club team in Gretna. Eventually, she moved onto the Nebraska Futbol Club (NFC) in Omaha and earned playing time on her high school squad.
“I knew how to read the game,” the senior said when asked what earned her time on the field from former Bears coach Erin Field.
Leonard made happy memories during her prep career, particularly in wins against Waverly and during bus rides. But the disappointment of this spring still stings.
Thankfully, the BHS standout now plans to make new ones under Midland coach Greg Jarosik.
“I can go all-out,” she said.
Leonard joins Sophia Grantham (University of Missouri-Kansas City), Eva Dunker (Hastings College), Marissa Jonas (Central College (Iowa)) and Halle Clary (College of Saint Mary) as Blair seniors who've committed to college soccer teams.
