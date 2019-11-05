Helmet off and long hair out in the November wind, Gunnar Ogle smiled under the lights.
“It's a great game,” the bearded high school senior said, looking around a bit. “I'm going to miss it a lot.”
Ogle and 14 of his Blair Bear senior teammates had just wrapped up their high school careers at Omaha Skutt. The 15th-seeded Bears fell to the No. 2 Skyhawks 28-3 Friday night, but the 3-7 team from BHS could hold its collective head high knowing it'd fought 10-0 Skutt during the first round of the Class B playoffs.
“I'm glad we suited up and fought as a team,” Blair senior Gavin Acker said. “We didn't lay down and let them walk all over us.”
In fact, the Bears brought it to the Skyhawks early.
Nolan Osterhaus' short field goal gave coach Bryan Soukup's team a 3-0 first-quarter lead. Nineteen minutes into the 48-minute game, the Bears still held that advantage.
Blair flat-out outplayed the Skyhawks before quarterback Tyson Gordon scored the first of his three touchdowns runs with 4:24 remaining in the first half. Earlier, the unbeaten team's first three offensive drives ended in turnovers. Osterhaus and Acker picked off passes, while Jakob Meggison recovered a second quarter fumble.
“That was some inspired football,” Soukup said. “Our kids battled hard and fought hard the whole time. Gave it everything they have. Like I said, that was some inspired football.”
Skutt wound up 14-3 leaders at the break, and added a touchdown during both the third and fourth quarters, but Ogle and company stayed after one of the state's top title contenders throughout.
“The fact that we were still hitting them in the mouth in the late fourth quarter there, even when their backups were in, says a lot about the heart of the upperclassmen,” he said. “We didn't give up.”
The Bears didn't give up, but the clock did run out. While the Skyhawks advanced to a second round matchup against Bennington, 15 Blair seniors called it a prep career. Additionally, two of them said “goodbye” to high school football under their coaching fathers.
“I've been coaching for 20 years now and this is my son's last game,” Soukup said of Brady, a starting offensive and defensive lineman. “It's emotional, but I can't be more proud of the way he's played and the career he's had.”
Assistant coach Jason Meggison was thankful for the years — particularly, the “emotional” senior year — he's spent coaching No. 12, Jakob.
“Him and I, at times, didn't see eye-to-eye, but that's part of it,” the coach said, grinning. “But it's been fun and I know I'm going to miss seeing him next year.”
Like those two fathers, the Blair seniors didn't leave the field for the final time without pride They knew they did what they could, putting Skutt on upset alert early.
“I'll find pride in how hard we worked as a team,” Acker said.
The Bears forced turnovers, faked a punt and recovered an onside kick in fighting the Skyhawks to the end. They and the coaches stood by their final stand of the 2019 campaign.
“We talked all week about getting a shot, giving them everything we got and laying it all on the line, and our kids did that tonight,” coach Soukup said. “I couldn't be more proud of them.”
