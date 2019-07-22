Former University of Nebraska-Kearney Loper and current Elkhorn Soccer Club Sport Performance Director Marissa Ringblom will be taking over the Blair girls soccer team in 2020.
Blair High School Activities Director Bubba Penas announced the coach's hiring in a Thursday email. Ringblom is replacing Erin Field, who led the Bears for more than a decade, but is taking some time away from high school coaching.
The newest BHS coach is a former Fremont High School Tiger who then continued her soccer career as a Lopers goalkeeper from 2009-2012. She has coached Elkhorn Soccer Club teams for more than three years and was an assistant coach for the Iowa Western Community College Reivers in 2016 and 2017.
Ringblom is also a certified personal trainer and National Strength and Conditioning Association Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who, currently, leads summer workouts for Fremont athletes. She also leads strength and agility training at the Club Legacy Volleyball Academy, and through her own Marissa Jane Fitness youth camps.
The Blair girls soccer team was 8-7 this past spring.
