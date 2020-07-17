The Blair High School Class of 2020 will celebrate graduation together — with socially distancing and outdoors. The ceremony is planned for 9 a.m. Aug. 1 at Krantz Field.
The celebration, which is typically held in the BHS gym in May, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Under Phase 3 of the Directed Health Measure, the district could hold the ceremony at 50 percent capacity in the gym or 75 percent capacity outdoors.
“I highly advise we go outdoors because we can get all parents and family involved in graduation,” Supt. Randy Gilson told the Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday.
Tom Anderson, BCS executive director of operations and former BHS principal, said while graduation is for the students, it's also for their parents and extended families.
“What we're hearing, the majority of our calls are from the parents because they want to make sure they get to watch their child walk across the stage and they want to make sure they can take pictures of that,” he said.
Chairs will be set up for graduates from 25-yard line to 25-yard line on the football field. Anderson expects eight to nine rows of 18 students each keeping 6 feet between them. The stage will be placed on the north side, while students will walk into the stadium from the south end of the field.
Graduates will walk across the stage as their name is called and move their tassel before receiving an envelope with their diploma and other awards at tables, which will be set up alphabetically in front of the stands.
“We encourage families to sit above their table so when they're receiving their envelope that would be another photo op,” Anderson said.
Anderson admitted social distancing in the stands will be difficult. Graduates will be encouraged to keep their invite list to six to eight people.
“I think with the hills, the seats and the alleyways on the track, that is probably doable,” he said. “That's about 1,500 people maximum if all 192 graduates actually come and all of them actually invite eight people, which will not happen.”
If it rains, the ceremony will be moved into the gym, which would limit guests to two per graduate.
Overflow seating will be available in the Lela Neve Auditorium whether the ceremony is outdoors or indoors. The ceremony also will be broadcast on the district's YouTube channel.
Practice for graduation and the senior banquet will be held July 30. Honors night, likely only featuring seniors, will take place July 31.
Anderson said the seniors are looking forward to the ceremony even though it will be different than in years past.
“They just want something,” he said. “They just want to end this and give some closure to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.