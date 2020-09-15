The Blair golf team finished with 443 strokes Thursday, finishing fourth at the Plattsmouth Invite on Bay Hills Golf Course.
Omaha Duchesne — led by individual champ Isabelle Gutschewski's 86 — won the tournament with 370 swings, while Nebraska City (407) and Omaha Gross (425) were second and third, respectively.
The Bears were led by Rachel Parks who finished with a 105 over 18 holes. The senior finished 11th, while junior Anna Moore carded a 112 for 21st. Neenah Lindner and Mallory Stirek each shot a 113 and Kaia Stewart shot a 116.
BHS finished ahead of seven more teams that fielded full teams at the Blue Devils' home tourney.
