The Blair girls golf team faced tough competition Wednesday at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.
The Bears finished 10th out of 13 teams, carding 454 total strokes. The champion Millard North Mustangs tallied 339, while Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin won the individual title with 74 over 18 holes.
Rachel Parks shot BHS' low score with a 94, taking just 44 swings on the back nine. She tied for 14th, but just missed out on a medal due to a scorecard playoff, comparing scores.
Coach Ross Udey was complimentary of Parks' showing as well as Anna Moore's after the tournament. Moore logged 108 swings, finishing in the top half of the field of golfers in 30th. Kaia Stewart added 122 strokes, while Kylie Quick and Neenah Lindner tallied 130 and 134, respectively.
The Bears next compete today when they host the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at River Wilds Golf Club. The event begins at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.