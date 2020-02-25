The winningest Blair girls basketball team in more than two decades had its season come to a close Saturday at Sidney High School.
The Bears traveled 400-plus miles west for the Class B District 5 Final, but came up just short of their first state tournament berth in 22 years, 34-28. Coach Matt Aschoff's squad finished the year with a 14-10 mark, which matched the program's highest win total since it tallied the same amount in 1999.
“We had some open shots,” the coach said of Saturday's substate game. “They didn't fall.”
Blair trailed just 12-11 after one period, but saw Sidney (19-6 overall) outscore it 16-4 during the second for a 28-15 advantage.
The Bears responded to that halftime deficit with a 10-2 third period. Mya Larson made two baskets during the 8 minutes after halftime, including a 3-pointer, while Makayla Baughman and Sophia Grantham made one shot apiece.
Junior Ella Ross sank another BHS 3-pointer early on during the fourth period, cutting the Red Raiders' lead to 30-28. The Bears went scoreless from there on out, however.
“We also didn't finish around the rim as strong as we would have liked,” Aschoff said.
Sidney was 6-for-17 from the foul line during the game, while BHS was just 1-for-1. The Red Raiders scored just six second-half points, but the Bears' 13 weren't enough to notch win No. 15.
Larson, a sophomore guard, led Blair with 10 points, while Grantham, a senior, Avory French and Maicy Lourens each scored four.
Sidney's Mattie Johnson led all scorers with 14 points.
Blair finished one win shy of the state tournament as did one of the top teams it defeated during its historic season — Omaha Gross. The 14-10 Cougars fell 62-59 at Scottsbluff, while 10th-seeded Norris (13-9) won its district final at No. 7 York, 55-34.
The Bears beat the state-qualifying Norris Titans 34-32 Dec. 14.
