When most teams would foul and send their opposition to the foul line to save time, the Blair girls basketball team forced a turnover for one more possession Saturday at Norris.
Trailing 32-31 with 28 seconds left, the Bears started their final turn with the ball. Fifteen seconds later, Makayla Baughman ended that turn with a game-winning 3-pointer.
Blair's defense held and coach Matt Aschoff's team completed a 2-0 weekend against Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC) foes with a 34-32 road win against the Titans. The Bears are 3-1 overall.
Baughman finished with just her 3-point make, while senior Sophia Grantham led BHS with 11 points. Five of those 11 came during a back-and-forth fourth quarter stretch.
First, Grantham finished off a steal with a layup to give her team a 25-24 lead. Norris answered with a 3-pointer before Grantham canned her own long-range make with 5:52 to go.
The Titans would take a 30-28 out of that exchange with another 3-pointer before the Bears would take the lead for good with less than 15 seconds to go.
A day earlier, Blair hosted Waverly and pulled out an efficient 54-36 win. A 13-5 third quarter pushed the Bears lead from seven to 15 going into the fourth period.
“They did a really great job of finishing the game,” Aschoff said of his team. “I'm really, really proud of them. Our defense really locked it down in the second half.”
Blair was also strong offensively against the Viqueens. Aschoff said his team practiced against the press in preparation for Friday's game. It payed off as the Bears were able to advance the ball and get layups or settle into their half-court offense.
“I don't know how many turnovers we ended up with, but I don't think we had a lot of turnovers either,” Aschoff said.
Avory French led all scorers with 22, which included a 6-for-9 showing from the foul line. Twice during the second quarter she finished and-1 opportunities, making a basket and her foul shot that followed.
Baughman added nine points and Grantham had seven. Ella Ross and Maicy Lourens had six each before the Bears traveled to Norris on Saturday and earned another EMC victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.