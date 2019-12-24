The Blair girls basketball team started the Cougar Classic Basketball Tournament on Thursday with a 48-40 loss to its host, Omaha Gross.
The Bears were a bit tired due to finals tests, four games in seven days and illness that, coach Matt Aschoff said, seemingly affected everyone in the locker room.
However, “What's going to be important is how we bounce back on Saturday,” he added. “How are we going to come out and play?”
Just fine.
BHS improved to 5-2 Saturday with a dominant 73-39 win against Omaha Duchesne (1-5 overall). With it, the Bears cinched up third place at the Cougar Classic.
“The girls responded in a great way,” Aschoff said. “They came out with a lot of energy and played together very well.”
Senior point guard Sophia Grantham led the way with seven 3-point makes and 24 points. While she led the attack from the outside, sophomore Avory French held things down on the inside with nine makes inside the arc and 22 points.
Makayla Baughman added 10 points as 11 Blair players scored.
Against Gross, however, the Bears stayed within striking distance, but couldn't make the plays necessary to beat the 4-1 Cougars.
“We had some short misses, we had some layups we didn't finish on and we missed a lot of free throws,” Aschoff said. “And credit to Gross, they made their free throws.”
Blair was 9-for-15 from the foul line during the eight-point loss to the Cougars, but Mackenna Sidzyik was 7-for-8 for the opposition during the fourth period. She finished with a game-high 16 points to lead Gross.
Grantham and French, meanwhile, led BHS with 12 apiece. Grantham had 10 during the second half, while French scored eight.
The Bears' Ella Ross scored five points in each half to finish with 10. The junior wearing No. 30 made the game's first bucket from 3-point range and the last at the buzzer from the same distance.
Still, Aschoff said his team just didn't play well enough, citing poor transition defense, its effort toward early loose balls and free throws. He didn't feel the offense did particularly well identifying its best shot opportunities either.
“Sometimes you want to pass up a good shot for a great shot,” Aschoff said. “But we were doing it the other way. We were passing up good shots and deciding to take a bad shot.”
There were, seemingly, nothing but good shots two days later as the Bears scored a season-high 73 points. The previous high during their 5-2 start was 54 against Waverly.
