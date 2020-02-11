After Friday's 16-point win against the Bluejays, Blair basketball senior Sophia Grantham sat on the hard floor of a Seward High School hallway with one shoe on and one off.
The point guard was waiting on ice.
“Great,” she lied through a big smile when asked how the injury, which had prevented her from playing in the Bears' previous game, felt.
But, truth be told, Grantham was in a good mood after BHS' 12th win of the season, whether her foot was sore or not. The night's success — a 53-37 road win — outweighed her aches.
Coach Matt Aschoff's No. 9 Class B squad hit nine 3-pointers against the Bluejays, improving to 12-6 on the season. Sophomore Mya Larson led the way with four long-range makes and 16 points, while Ella Ross had two and 14.
“Even when shots aren't falling, we're still clicking, but its just a lot of fun,” Grantham said of the Bears' hot shooting night. “We had a lot of opportunities tonight. Mya hit a lot of great shots. (Makayla Baughman) hit a lot of great shots. Ella … They all hit a lot of great shots tonight.”
It started with Baughman, who made BHS' first bucket of the game from outside the arc. Grantham added two more as the Bears built a 13-8 advantage through one quarter.
After a quiet second period from long range, Ross and Larson combined for five 3-pointers during the third.
“It's just awesome when shots are falling because the defense has to respect everybody,” Baughman said. “They have to go up on everybody.”
A 21-10 fourth quarter sealed the victory for Blair, which hadn't won 12 games in a season since 2010.
Grantham added 13 points for the Bears, even though a slight limp showed she wasn't at 100 percent.
“My team's always got my back and I always got there's,” Grantham said from her seat on the hallway floor.
Creighton recruit scores 38 in win at BHS
Creighton women's basketball recruit Morgan Maly scored 38 points Saturday as No. 1 Crete earned a 59-33 road win at No. 9 Blair.
The 6-footer made four 3-pointers and was 12-for-13 from the foul line as the Cardinals improved to 19-0. The Bears, meanwhile, were led by Ross' eight points.
The loss dropped BHS to 12-7 with two regular season games remaining. The first is 6 p.m. tonight at Nebraska City.
