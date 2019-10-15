The Blair cross-country team competed at the Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC) Meet on Wednesday, finishing second on the girls' side and fourth in the boys' standings.
“(The girls') conference runner-up finish was the second-best finish ever by a Blair girls cross-country team,” Bears coach Darren Harsin said. “We won the EMC back in 2003, but never finished higher than third in any other conference meet until Wednesday.”
Sophia Baedke, Mary Roskens, Grace Galbraith and Hailey Amandus all notched top-14 finishes to finish as the runner-up to Elkhorn. Baedke was ninth in 21:00.5, while Roskens was 10th in 21:03.7.
Galbraith and Amandus were 13th and 14th, respectively. Lillian Knudtson also earned 17th and Katie Matney was 27th for the Bears.
Sam Lueders, meanwhile, finished second in the EMC boys' race. The senior clocked in at 16:10.7, about 20 seconds behind champion Zachary VanBrocklin of Norris.
Jacob Rupp was 13th in 17:28.7, while Aiden Klanderud (17th), Mason Bell (20th), Zac Boswell (21st) and Ethan Funk (34th) also competed in the varsity race.
Nick Wayman and Zach Keeling went Nos. 1-2 in the junior varsity boys race for Blair.
“Overall, I thought we ran extremely well and I'm pleased with where we are as we head into districts next week,” Harsin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.